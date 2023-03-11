Man leads Phoenix police, DPS on pursuit overnight

DPS received reports of a fight in a vehicle on I-10. Police say the driver was arrested after fleeing into a nearby neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — A man is under arrest after leading the Phoenix Police Department and the Department of Public Safety on a chase late Friday night.

At 11:52 p.m., DPS received reports of a fight inside a vehicle driving west on Interstate 10. The car reportedly got off the interstate at 7th street where authorities tried a traffic stop.

The driver failed to pull over and fled into nearby residential streets. DPS said that the passenger was able to get out of the car, but was injured in the process.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Authorities later spiked the vehicle's tires, and arrested the driver after he fled on foot. Phoenix police said that the man was arrested on possible domestic violence assault charges, and was taken to a hospital for a possible preexisting injury or condition.

Police are still investigating the incident. At this time, officials have not identified the suspect or the victim.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed