Man breaks into and steals Phoenix police car, flees with patrol rifle

Officials said that the man was arrested as he was trying to run from the vehicle, and had dumped the gun off along the way.

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after breaking into a Phoenix Police Department patrol car and stealing a rifle that was kept inside the vehicle, police officials said.

According to a police spokesman, officers were investigating the shooting of a teenager near 4200 North 35th Avenue on Saturday morning. Although the teen's injuries were found to be non-life threatening, a man unrelated to the investigation broke into one of their patrol vehicles.

That, identified as 20-year-old Isaiah Orozco, broke the window out of a parked patrol car. He then used the police car to drive away from the scene.

Orozco was later found trying to flee the patrol car on foot and was taken into custody. Police found that he'd stolen a patrol rifle from the car, but dumped it as he was trying to escape.

That weapon and the patrol car were recovered by police officers, authorities said.

Police have not confirmed what charges Orozco is facing at this time or a motive behind the theft.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

