Phoenix PD releases video showing moments leading up to shooting that left a veteran officer injured

The suspect, Nicholas Cowan, led police on a three-day manhunt after officials say he shot a longtime officer.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released body camera footage showing the moments a suspect shot at officers, hitting and injuring a 23-year veteran of the department.

The suspect, 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan, led police on a citywide manhunt for three days following the shooting. He was caught at a Scottsdale home.

Police also released the initial 911 call that led up to the incident. It was made by Cowan's then girlfriend. She was terrified, telling the dispatcher Cowan was attempting suicide at her home near Cave Creek and Beardsley. She said he was acting crazy.

ORIGINAL VIDEO: Man accused of shooting Phoenix police officer, accomplice arrested after standoff

The caller also warned the dispatcher that he expressed his intent to be violent toward police.

"Can you just send an ambulance and not the police? Cause he's like, he's like crazy right now," she said. "I think if the cops show up there it's gonna be, it's not gonna be good for, I don't think it's gonna go good."

The woman called from a gas station where Phoenix PD responded a short tie later. The woman expressed her concern for their safety.

“He was telling me this morning he was hoping you guys would show up because he wants to die and he’s gonna shoot it out with you guys," she said.

A few minutes later, she gave another dire warning.

“He’s hoping police will respond so he can get in a shootout. He says if you guys show up he’s gonna shoot," she said.

Thirty seconds after that, Cowan drives up to the gas station.

“Oh my god that’s him! Oh my god that’s him!" the woman said.

The female officer walked towards the vehicle Cowan was driving. Then, he rolled down the window and shot her.

Her partner returned fire but Cowan took off. It led to a three-day citywide manhunt.

After a tip to police and a dramatic standoff, Cowan was caught at a Scottsdale home.

Since the shooting, three additional suspects have been arrested for helping Cowan evade police: 35-year-old Caroline Coster, 41-year-old Michael Hankins and 33-year-old Nicole Montalbano.

Cowan was hit during the shooting. He was released from the hospital briefly earlier this week but was re-hospitalized. He faces the following criminal charges: two counts of attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, and misconduct involving weapons.

Latest Arizona news