Phoenix police ask public for help in 'suspicious' disappearance of 18-year-old man

Michael Fazzari left his Phoenix home on July 1, 2019. His car was later found abandoned in Yavapai County.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police asked for the public's help to find an 18-year-old man who disappeared from the Phoenix area in 2019.

Police say Michael Fazzari, 18, left his home in the area of East Beardsley Road and N. 28th Street on Monday July 1, 2019 at 12:20 a.m. He had plans to visit friends.

His car was later found abandoned in a remote area of Yavapai County, investigators said.

Investigators suspect foul play.

There is a reward for up to $1,000 for information in this case.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-948-6377 or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.