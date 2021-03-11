Phoenix police arrest two more suspects in recent homicide

Three people have been taken into custody in connection to a fatal shooting reported on Dec. 18 in north Phoenix.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has recovered enough evidence to make two additional arrests in connection to the recent death of a 25-year-old man.

The agency announced Thursday it had taken two people into custody for the first-degree murder of Richard Coss, who was fatally shot on Dec. 18 at an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

Police said Keith McCollough, 49, and Jimmy Eslinger, 29, were booked into jail on suspicion of being involved in Coss's death.

Carl Blazak, 46, was arrested shortly after the shooting for similar charges.

The three men allegedly broke into Coss's apartment and initiated a fight that ended with Coss getting shot in the chest.

Court records show police identified McCollough and Eslinger as suspects after investigators found their DNA in the victim's apartment.

McCollough and Eslinger had both been stabbed during the altercation with the victim and drops of their blood had been found inside the residence.

If anyone has more information on the incident, they are encouraged to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

