Boyfriend accused of targeting ex's family with 11 drive-by shootings in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a suspect accused of committing a series of drive-by shootings that targeted relatives of the suspect's former romantic partner.
Manuel Sierra, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of executing at least 11 drive-by shootings over the last six months throughout the Phoenix area.
The first shooting was reported last New Year's Eve near 27th Avenue and Baseline Road after the suspect allegedly fired gunshots at a home and two vehicles.
Ten more shootings would follow over the next few months at various locations and all involving members of the same family.
Phoenix police said it appeared members of this extended family were specifically being targeted by Sierra because of their relation to the suspect's former romantic partner.
No injuries were reported in any of the drive-by shootings. In at least half of the shootings, the targeted homes were occupied when shots were fired, police said.
Sierra was booked into the Maricopa County jail on 18 felony charges.
