Phoenix police arrest suspect in deadly stabbing

A stabbing incident overnight in Phoenix leads to the arrest of a suspect

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested one suspect in connection with a stabbing Tuesday night that left one person dead.

On Sept. 15 around midnight, Phoenix police were called to the area of 5800 West McDowell Road about an injured person, police said.

Officers identified one victim with stab wounds. The victim was transported to the hospital and was pronounced dead, police said.

Officers learned of an altercation between the suspect and the victim prior to the stabbing, but the suspect fled before police arrived, police said.