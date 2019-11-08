PHOENIX — Phoenix police arrested one man in connection to the melee at Desert Sky Mall over the weekend.

A panic spread Sunday after shoppers heard reports of an active shooting at Desert Sky Mall in Phoenix, but police put an end to those rumors, saying a robbery at the mall was mistaken for a shooting.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Edward Ahumada Sunday evening for burglary. Investigators are still looking for another suspect.

The mall near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road was evacuated after a robbery occurred at the Mercado de los Cielos Uniq Graphics & Electronics within the mall.

Phoenix Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Maggie Cox said officers had secured the scene and there were no reported injuries.

"This is not a valid shooting. There are no injuries," Cox wrote in an email.

"Some type of object was used to break glass and a business was robbed."

Officers say one suspect used a metal rod to try and break a jewelry case at the Mercado de los Cielos. Police said the sound of the rod hitting the reinforced glass made a ping or a popping sound, which was confused for gunfire.

The two suspects fled the scene in a car. Police do not know whether they made off with any jewelry. No other information was immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

