Phoenix police arrest suspect for apartment complex murder

Police say Alvaro Briceno Quezada, 37, was shot and killed Thursday afternoon near 29th Street and Indian School Road.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have detained a suspect accused of murdering a 37-year-old man Thursday afternoon at an apartment complex.

Zachery Shropshire, 32, is suspected of shooting and killing Alvaro Briceno Quezada near 29th Street and Indian School Road at about 12:30 p.m.

The suspect fled the scene and was arrested by police a short time later.

Police did not disclose Shropshire's relationship with the victim. The suspect was booked into jail on a charge of first-degree murder.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.