PHOENIX — Police made an arrest Thursday after searching for a suspect accused of exposing himself to adults and children in neighborhoods in the area of Thomas Road and 7th Street in March.

Police arrested 31-year-old Ronnie Rae Osirio. He is accused of exposing himself to victims between March 19 and March 26.

Osirio was located, arrested and charged with 13 counts of indecent exposure and also a parole violation warrant from California.