Phoenix police arrest man for allegedly shooting toward officers

A domestic violence call Saturday morning near Camelback Road and 67th Avenue escalated to gunfire and ended with an arrest, police said.

PHOENIX — A 28-year-old man was taken into custody Saturday morning after he allegedly fired a gun toward police officers near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road. 

According to the Phoenix Police Department, officers responded to a domestic violence call at about 3:45 a.m. and found a man firing several gunshots into the air. 

Police said the suspect then fired several gunshots toward the officers, striking one of their patrol vehicles. No officers were injured. 

Phoenix police said officers used "less-than-lethal force" to detain the man and transported him to the hospital for minor injuries.  

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, could be facing charges of aggravated assault. 

