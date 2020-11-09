Phoenix police arrest four for abuse at adult care home

Surveillance video shows the women interacting with a woman who receives care at Maravilla before one suspect takes her to the ground.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department arrested four women and charged them with vulnerable adult abuse and lying to police, according to a release from the department on Thursday.

Stephanie James, 55, Tena Martinez, 54, Rodina Bailey, 59, and Kristen Emerson, 30, are all accused of assaulting a female resident at Maravilla Care Center on S 7th St in August.

Surveillance video shows the women interacting with a woman who receives care at Maravilla before Martinez takes her to the ground.

The video shows all four women standing and kneeling over the female resident. It is not clear from the video or the police report if the women were restraining the resident, if she was injured, or both.

Bailey faces an additional count of vulnerable adult abuse after she brought over a male resident in a wheelchair who was kicked as a result of the interaction between Martinez and the female resident.

According to the arrest paperwork, James called the police and told them an out of control female resident had attacked another resident and that she had to be restrained. Maravilla reviewed its own surveillance video and called Phoenix PD, believing that James’s description of events was false.

The arrest paperwork says James lied to the police and Bailey, Martinez, and Emerson failed to correct the false story.