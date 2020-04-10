Phoenix police arrest 7 at peaceful demonstration, targeting Black leadership nonprofit says

"The police stalked and ambushed leaders," the Poder in Action nonprofit said in a press release.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department arrested seven protesters at a peaceful demonstration on Saturday night.

Police claimed that protesters were given several verbal warnings before they were arrested, but a nonprofit said that police forcefully and actively targeted Black activists.

"Last night, BLM PHX Metro and partner organizations held a peaceful demonstration against police brutality," the Poder in Action nonprofit said. "As lead organizers attempted to make sure all the people left safely, the police stalked and ambushed leaders."

Officers reportedly warned demonstraters to not block roadways for the safety of everyone before they began arrests through the approximately seven hour demonstration, police said. Emergency services which were allegedly needed in the area were also affected.

Police said protesters were arrested for multiple charges including hindering prosecution, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana, weapons violations and aggravated assault on a police officer.

The account from the nonprofit does not state anything about multiple warnings. The nonprofit said that police pushed "through white allies to tackle and arrest Black leadership," and "manufacture charges to intimidate protestors."

"This intimidation tactic has been used countless times over

the summer to silence activists as we’ve worked to hold this very system

accountable for its history of violence," the nonprofit said in a press release.

The nonproit is reportedly holding a rally in front of the Maricopa County 4th Aveune Jail for the release of the "illegally arrested" at 9:30 a.m. this morning. They ask communities to "show up and take action" for the release of all of the protestors arrested.