Phoenix police make arrest in 23-year-old sexual assault case

The 59-year-old Glendale man was taken into custody this week on suspicion of assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 2000.

PHOENIX — An arrest has been made in a 23-year-old sexual assault case against a 17-year-old in Phoenix, records show.

Brian D. Eastwood, 59, of Glendale was taken into custody this week for an alleged crime that occurred decades ago in south Phoenix.

The teenager told police in 2000 that the suspect solicited sex from her but then started violently assaulting the victim with a stun gun, court records show.

As the teen was screaming, she managed to open the car door and escape by hopping a fence. A medical examination revealed the girl had allegedly been hit nearly 30 times with the stun gun, records show.

The case appears to have gone cold after the victim moved out of state.

In 2015, DNA testing identified Eastwood as the alleged suspect. When investigators contacted the victim earlier this year, they noted how she broke down crying after finding out the DNA test had identified a suspect.

The woman then identified Eastwood as her alleged assailant from a photo lineup.

Eastwood was arrested Wednesday and denied sexually assaulting anyone, records show. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

State records show Eastwood has reportedly had prior arrests and previously served time in prison.

