Phoenix police and family searching for answers after 22-year-old found dead in apartment

PHOENIX — Phoenix police say 22-year-old Robin Simmons was murdered after they discovered her last Sunday in her apartment near Thunderbird and 19th Avenue last Sunday.

Police believe she was dead for days before being discovered. They still have no leads to her death.

“I’m begging for the community to come forth, I need your help,” said Robin's mother Ronnisha Conner.



Conner is searching for answers.

“I talked to her Friday and what we do every night. We talk, she FaceTimes with her daughter, so what am I going to tell her daughter?”

Robin’s family called Phoenix police for a welfare check after not hearing from her.

“Based on some of the information that detectives were sharing right now it had been it had been at least two days,” said Sgt. Mercedes Fortune.

Police say there was no sign of forced entry, only that Robins body showed signs of trauma.

“It’s hard to wrap my head around it. She was such a loving person. We just want justice for my sister. My nieces mother. My cousins cousin. My grandmothers first grand child,” said Robin's sister Deanna.

As detectives look for Robin’s killer, her family is holding on to their faith to see them through.

“I know with the strength of God, my lord and my savior, he will give me the strength to push forward for my granddaughter, to continue her legacy in her daughter to be the best she can be,” said Ronnisha Conner.