Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash north of Glendale

Police have arrested a man after he fled from the scene of a crash that left another man dead early Sunday morning.

PHOENIX — The driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash has been arrested after he fled the scene after hitting another man early Sunday morning, Phoenix police said.

Around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to a call for a serious crash near 4200 West Bell Road to the north of Glendale.

According to reports on the scene, a sedan had struck a pedestrian in the area and fled the scene. A witness followed that sedan and helped officers find it a short distance away, authorities said.

Police arrested the driver, 21-year-old Even Alamos Santivanez, and later booked him into a local jail.

The pedestrian, later identified as 41-year-old Daniel Callanta, was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances around the crash, and have not said if impairment was a factor or not.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

