Phoenix PD releases body cam video from police shooting that hospitalized suspect

Two officers shot a man in his front yard earlier this month after police say he reached for a handgun in his waistband. Phoenix PD released body cam video Thursday.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released new body camera video Thursday from an Oct. 1 police shooting that hospitalized a man. Police said he reached for a handgun that was tucked in his waistband.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Oct. 1 near 7th Street and Baseline. Officers responded to the area after someone reported that a man had driven into a cul-de-sac and fired a handgun, according to Phoenix PD.

Officers responded to the home where the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Martin Leyva, was and found him lying down by the front door of the home.

Police say that when Leyva began to stand up, officers said they saw a handgun tucked into his waistband and the officers began giving commands. That's when police say Levya reached toward his waist.

Two officers then fired their guns, hitting Leyva.

Phoenix police say the officers couldn't get to Leyva after shooting him because of two large dogs in the front yard and they waited for backup. Leyva was able to walk toward officers and then the officers took him to get medical help.

Police say officers located Leyva's handgun and a shell casing in the front yard after the shooting.

Leyva remains hospitalized with injuries.

Phoenix PD says the two officers involved are assigned to the South Mountain Precinct and one is 26 years old and the other is 24 years old. Both officers have two years of service.

An internal investigation by the Professional Standard Bureau is underway, in addition to a criminal investigation, Phoenix PD says.

Once the criminal investigation is complete it will then be reviewed by the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

Phoenix police produced the video below and released it Thursday, showing the shooting.

Warning, the footage may be disturbing to some viewers.