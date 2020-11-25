Phoenix PD releases body cam video from Nov. 13 police shooting

The footage shows the suspect with a gun to his head walking toward traffic when officers fired their guns.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department has released edited body camera footage from a Nov. 13 police shooting that left a suspect hospitalized.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, it happened around 6 a.m. when officers saw a man and a woman fighting near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Officers approached the man and the man took off running and pulled out a gun, police said.

The suspect was later identified as Brian Streeter, 35.

Body camera video released by police shows an officer chasing after Streeter and the officer says he has a gun.

Body cam video shows suspect put the gun to his head and walk back toward traffic as officers command him to put the gun down. That's when both officers fired their guns, striking Streeter.

Firefighters with the Phoenix Fire Department transported Streeter for treatment. He's still in the hospital but soon to be released and booked on multiple felony charges, according to Phoenix PD.

Both officers have about two years of service, according to Phoenix PD.

The video on the incident below was produced and edited by the Phoenix Police Department.