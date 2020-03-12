Phoenix PD K9 Dennis recovering after being shot during police shooting

The 6-year-old Belgian Malinois is being credited with saving the lives of officers in this case, according to Phoenix PD.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department says K9 Dennis, who was shot Thursday morning during an officer-involved shooting, is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say officers responded to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex near 19th Avenue and Dunlap Avenue, where they found a man dead.

Officers were directed to an apartment when they were looking for a suspect. As they entered, police say an armed man fired, hitting the police K9, Dennis.

Phoenix PD says officers retreated from the apartment and the man came out armed and that’s when police shot and killed the man.

Police say Dennis was rushed to a veterinary medical facility where he is expected to make a full recovery and return to duty.

