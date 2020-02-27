PHOENIX — A Phoenix couple has been charged with child abuse after police say the father threw their 2-month-old girl at his wife, fracturing the baby’s leg.

Jimmy and Danielle Montemer took their infant daughter to Banner Estrella Medical Center on February 15 for a fractured right leg that was seriously swollen.

Doctors initially thought the injury was a cyst that burst, but a pediatric radiologist ruled that out after a follow-up examination and told police that the injury looked suspicious.

When questioned by detectives, police say Jimmy, 26, admitted to throwing the child at his wife about a week earlier out of frustration over the baby’s crying. Danielle, 25, told police they had been arguing over caring for their baby and added that she sometimes works 10 to 12 hours a day.

They tried the baby for several days before finally taking her to the hospital. Both were arrested on February 19 and charged with child abuse to an infant.

