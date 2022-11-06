Authorities searching for suspect in police shooting in central Phoenix

Authorities say no officers have been injured in the shooting near 21st and Turney avenues.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Phoenix police Sunday evening.

A tweet from the department says the incident occurred in the area of 21st and Turney avenues.

Phoenix police say the suspect is outstanding, and the public should avoid the area.

It is unknown what led up to the shooting. Phoenix police say no officers were injured.

We are responding to an Officer involved Shooting in the area of 21st Avenue and Turney Avenue. Officers are code 4. Suspect is outstanding. Please avoid the area as it's an active scene. Further info to follow. pic.twitter.com/nAafGrQAcv — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) November 7, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 12News for further updates.

MORE: Subscribe to 12News on YouTube

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.