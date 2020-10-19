Phoenix officers investigating shooting near 67th Ave., south of Buckeye Road

A shooting incident near South 67th Avenue and West Apache Street left two people hurt,.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting incident in a residential area near South 67th Avenue and West Apache Street, south of Buckeye Road around 4 p.m.

A man and a woman were shot during the incident. They were both transported to the hospital with serious injuries but are expected to survive, police said.

Officers have not identified the suspect but believe the shooting was not random. Police said they believe the suspect and victims knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing.