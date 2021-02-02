Phoenix officer accused of threatening Mayor Kate Gallego retires before pre-termination meeting

Phoenix PD said it determined Poulos violated department policy and that he retired prior to a pre-termination meeting with Chief Jeri Williams.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police officer who allegedly threatened to shoot Mayor Kate Gallego last year has retired from the department police said Monday, eliminating the chance for disciplinary action.

Officer Steven Poulos allegedly said he would shoot up Gallego’s house if she defunded the police department.

An internal investigation found that Poulos did violate the department’s policy, but the Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced in January that it would not file criminal charges against Poulos.

Before a scheduled pre-termination meeting between Poulos and Chief Jeri Williams, Poulos announced his retirement from the department.

In a statement, Chief Williams said:

“The statements made by Mr. Poulos during a squad meeting do not reflect the high standards expected of members of Phoenix Police Department. I have thousands of officers doing amazing work on behalf of the people of Phoenix each day. They act with professionalism and respect. When they don’t, they will be held accountable. I expect more and the people of this great city deserve more.”

A police report obtained by 12 News said the threatening comments were allegedly made at a squad briefing on Oct. 12.

A sergeant said he heard Poulos say, “If the mayor defunds the police, I’m going to shoot her.”

According to the report, five other officers were also in the room. They say Poulos threatened to shoot up Gallego’s house.

Multiple officers there describe him as being someone who “vents a lot.” He allegedly made the statement while discussing the response to protests downtown.

In questioning, the officers described the statement as inappropriate but didn’t know if he intended to act on it.

The sergeant reported the incident after he says Poulos doubled down, calling the threat “a promise” and saying “someone’s gonna do it.”

In October, Phoenix police deemed the threat credible and Gallego was given security detail.

Gallego's office released a statement saying the mayor was disappointed in the county attorney's decision to not charge Poulos.

"Mayor Gallego is disappointed. She appreciates the sergeant who made the initial report. The Mayor hopes this decision won’t discourage anyone from reporting a threat. It is important to speak up, be heard and be taken seriously."