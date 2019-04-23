PHOENIX — A Phoenix nanny is accused of stealing $5,289 in gift cards and baby clothes from a family who hired her and selling the stolen clothes online.

According to court documents, a woman reported Kassidy Woodworth to the police after she noticed several items of baby clothes and gift cards missing.

The woman told police she discovered Woodworth was selling the stolen clothes on an online marketplace, Poshmark.com.

When confronted by the woman via text message, Woodworth texted her an apology.

According to court documents, Woodworth texted the woman:

"Oh my gosh, I am so sorry about the clothes! I definitely should have asked—that was wrong of me and I had no right to do that. They were in your Goodwill bag and that doesn't make it any more right. I am so sorry. I actually took them off my account because I ended up feeling bad about that. I really don't know what to say other than I am so so so sorry."

The Poshmark.com page doesn't have any baby clothes currently listed for sale.

Woodworth was taken into custody by Phoenix police and was able to provide officers with a detailed list of the clothes and gift cards she took.

According to the court documents, Woodworth returned almost $3,000 in clothing returned and just over $56 in gift cards to the woman.

Woodworth, who, according to the court documents, is supposed to graduate from college this month, is facing felony theft charges.