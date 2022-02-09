3 shootings across Phoenix lead to 4 deaths

Three separate overnight shootings have led to the deaths of 4 people across Phoenix. Investigations are underway in each case.

PHOENIX — Over Saturday night into Sunday morning, three separate shootings left four people dead across Phoenix. Investigations are underway by detectives with the Phoenix Police Department.

In west Phoenix, a man and a woman were killed inside a home near 51st Avenue and Thomas Road following a double shooting.

Police found the pair suffering from gunshot wounds in the back of the residence, and confirmed that they died on the scene.

Near 3400 South 85th Avenue, officers found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. That man, later identified as 19-year-old Joshua Fletcher, died of his injuries on the scene.

Fletcher's vehicle had struck a dirt mound and he was seen slumped over inside said police.

Finally, Phoenix police received a call that a man had been shot under a bridge near 2000 East McDowell around 2:30 in the morning.

Officers found the man, who later died on the scene. Detectives are still working to put together a profile on a potential suspect.

It is early in the investigations, and authorities haven't released information on suspects or further details on some of the shootings

