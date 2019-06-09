A Phoenix mother used her hand to break a window after a stranger locked himself in her home with her children, according to court paperwork.

The woman returned to her central Phoenix home on Aug. 29 with her two children, who had opened the front door and walked in the house while the mother was still getting things from their car.

According to court documents, at that point Vincent Salazar, 30, reportedly walked into the house through the front door, locked the door with the children inside and the woman outside and told the children he was going to die.

The woman and her children had never seen Salazar before he walked into their home around 10:30 p.m. that night.

Court documents said Salazar walked past the children into a back bedroom and closed the door behind him.

The woman then used her hand to break the front window and unlock the front door and the children left the house.

When officers arrived on scene, Salazar was still inside the house. Officers instructed him to come outside, but he did not comply.

Officers entered the house through the front door and found Salazar in the back bedroom laying on a bed.

He was taken into custody and removed from the house.

Salazar was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on one count of criminal trespassing. He was ordered to post a $2,700 bond and is set to appear in court on Friday.