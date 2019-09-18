PHOENIX — Phoenix police say detectives spent quite some time combing through doorbell surveillance video after a 6-year-old reportedly went to school with a burn on his arm back in April.

Tuesday, police arrested 28-year-old William Johnson and 27-year-old Nicole Marker for allegedly assaulting Marker's 6-year-old.

According to court documents, on April 22 police received a call from the Palomino Primary School about a 6-year-old student who had a burn on his right arm. He reportedly said his mom's boyfriend burned him at home.

Police got a search warrant for the home's Ring doorbell surveillance videos.

Investigators say they looked through more than 2,200 video clips provided by Ring and found 20 clips showing Johnson hitting the child in the face and hands, according to court documents.

The videos also revealed on two occasions Johnson grabbed the boy, lifted him up and pushed him against the wall. Another clip showed Johnson grabbing the boy by the neck. Court paperwork says the boy is heard crying and screaming.

Court documents also alleged out of the 11 incidents of abuse 10 of them were started because the boy had trouble pronouncing words and reading sentences.

Investigators also believe the boy's mother was abusive. Marker was allegedly seen on video punching and slapping the boy in the face and chest on three different occasions.

The couple was booked into county jail on charges of felony aggravated assault.