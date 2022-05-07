Phoenix man shot and killed at neighborhood park on the 4th of July

Phoenix police are investigating the death of 27-year-old Christian Barba, who was shot in a neighborhood park in south Phoenix.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of 27-year-old Christian Barba. He was shot and killed at a neighborhood park in South Phoenix on the July 4, police officials said.

Officers got the call for a shooting at a park near 11th and Southern avenues around 10:08 p.m.

There officers reportedly found Barba on the ground with a gunshot wound. Barba was rushed to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, officials confirmed.

At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody, and have not released information on a motive or person of interest.

Police are asking for any information on the shooting to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or submit a tip through the Silent Witness program.

This is an active investigation as detectives from the Homicide Unit work to interview witnesses and gather evidence, officials said.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.