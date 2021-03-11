Phoenix man shot in face, killed in Chino Valley

Police say the victim had traveled north to Chino Valley to exchange some property with the suspect before he was fatally shot in the face.

CHINO VALLEY, Ariz. — A Phoenix man was killed Sunday morning after he traveled to Chino Valley and was allegedly shot by a man he was planning to do some business with. Gabino Terrazas Saenz, 47, died after he sustained a gunshot wound to the face at a Chino Valley residence on Golden Drive.

According to the Chino Valley Police Department, Saenz was attempting to conduct some sort of "property exchange" with 62-year-old Christopher Wendt.

During their interaction, Wendt allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot Saenz. Wendt was taken into custody and booked into the Yavapai County jail.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to call 928-771-3260. Information can also be submitted to Silent Witness at 800-932-3232 or on the web at www.yavapaisw.com .

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Get to know 12 News

At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.

At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of a trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.

We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.

12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.