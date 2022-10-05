Cave Creek man sets house on fire after threatening police with airsoft gun

Officers responded to a domestic violence call, only for the suspect to aim an air-powered gun at them before barricading himself inside the home.

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after threatening Phoenix police with a fake gun, and then setting a home on fire, a police spokesman said.

According to reports, police officers responded to a domestic violence call Wednesday morning near Cave Creek Road and Desert Willow Parkway.

When officers arrived, the suspect pointed "what was believed to be a gun" at them before barricading himself inside the home. That man then set the house on fire.

Police said that they used less-lethal rounds before taking the suspect into custody. Right now, it is not known where or how the man started the fire within the home.

Police added that the gun was later found to be either an airsoft gun or a bb gun, not a real firearm.

Authorities haven't disclosed how long the suspect was barricaded inside the home before setting it on fire, or the extent of the damages that fire caused. Police also have not disclosed if any other people were involved in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we update this story with new information.

