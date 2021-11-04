Phoenix man sentenced to 141 years for trafficking juvenile runaway

A Maricopa County jury found William James McElroy guilty last month for forcing a juvenile to perform lewd acts.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A Phoenix man was sentenced Thursday to more than 140 years in prison after a jury convicted him for 11 counts of child sex trafficking.

William James McElroy Jr., 38, was indicted in 2018 for coercing a juvenile runaway into a life of prostitution.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office said prosecuting McElroy was a challenge because the defendant threatened the victim to not testify against him during the trial.

"This case was exhausting, difficult to prosecute, and an example that together with law enforcement, we are making strides at combatting child sex trafficking in Maricopa County,” Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel said.

Last month, the jury convicted McElroy on 11 counts of child sex trafficking, six counts of sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of earning money from prostitution, and one count of sexual assault, among other charges.

MCAO said other potential victims have begun coming forward with allegations against McElroy.

