Phoenix man sentenced after selling 100k fentanyl pills to undercover agent

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A Phoenix man was sentenced Monday after he agreed to deliver approximately 99,500 fentanyl pills to an individual in Tucson who was an undercover agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Luis Ernesto Morales-Reyes, 38, pleaded guilty to the September 2022 incident and was sentenced to 78 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release.

On Sept.15, 2022, Morales-Reyes drove from Phoenix to Tucson with the fentanyl and met with the agent, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

After delivering the pills, Morales-Reyes was arrested, and agents found a loaded 9mm handgun in his possession. After his arrest, Morales-Reyes admitted to making multiple prior deliveries of narcotics on behalf of a Phoenix-based drug trafficking organization.

