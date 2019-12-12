A 30-year-old man was sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for child sex trafficking, the Arizona Attorney General's Office announced Thursday.

Robert Hood was sentenced to 108 years in prison for forcing a 16-year-old girl to engage in prostitution for six months, Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced.

The sentencing occurred on Dec. 7.

Hood was previously found guilty on 11 felony counts, including child sex trafficking, conspiracy, money laundering and sexual exploitation of a minor.

He had two previous convictions for aggravated assault and drug possession.

Hood recruited the girl in late 2017 from the streets of Phoenix, forced her to engage in prostitution and collected her earnings for his own benefit.

Hood also used his cell phone to record the girl in a "sexually exploitative manner in an effort to maintain control over her," the attorney general's office said.

The girl was eventually rescued from a hotel by detectives with the Phoenix Police Department’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit.

She had been trafficked for several months in 2017 and 2018, the girl told authorities.

If you are the victim of human trafficking, or if you believe someone is being held by a human trafficker, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to: BeFree (233733). The National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline is a national, toll-free hotline available to answer calls from anywhere in the United States, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, in more than 200 languages.

