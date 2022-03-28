Phoenix man sentenced to 30 years in prison for selling meth and money laundering

Authorities said between 2018 and 2019, a Phoenix man shipped over 50 pounds of meth to Illinois.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found responsible for shipping methamphetamine to Illinois and laundering profits to conceal his drug distribution operation.

Jose Angulo, 51, was sentenced on March 24 to 30 years imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, money laundering, and distribution of methamphetamine.

Investigators found that from 2018 to November 2019, Angulo shipped over 50 pounds of meth to the Southern District of Illinois and laundered the proceeds.

The United States Postal Inspection Service intercepted three packages of meth that Angulo had mailed to addresses in East St. Louis and Swansea, Illinois, totaling nine pounds.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Illinois said Angulo was previously convicted in Arizona for participating in a drug trafficking organization and engaging in money laundering.

