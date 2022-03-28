Phoenix man sentenced to 30 years in prison for selling meth and money laundering

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found responsible for shipping methamphetamine to Illinois and laundering profits to conceal his drug distribution operation.
Jose Angulo, 51, was sentenced on March 24 to 30 years imprisonment for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, money laundering, and distribution of methamphetamine.
Investigators found that from 2018 to November 2019, Angulo shipped over 50 pounds of meth to the Southern District of Illinois and laundered the proceeds.
The United States Postal Inspection Service intercepted three packages of meth that Angulo had mailed to addresses in East St. Louis and Swansea, Illinois, totaling nine pounds.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of Illinois said Angulo was previously convicted in Arizona for participating in a drug trafficking organization and engaging in money laundering.
RELATED: 2 Arizona men sentenced for drug trafficking after they were found with $1.3 million in illegal drugs
RELATED: Surprise man sentenced for illegal voting after falsely certifying voter registration application
Up to Speed
Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.
Get to know 12 News
At 12 News, we listen, we seek, we solve for all Arizonans. 12 News is the Phoenix NBC affiliate owned by TEGNA Inc.
At 12 News, It’s a Matter of Facts. Built on a legacy of trust, 12 News serves more than 4.6 million people every month on air, on our 12 News app, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and 12News.com.
We are committed to hyper-locally serving all of our communities. We advocate for our neighbors, affect positive change, and connect our broader community to solutions.
12 News is the Official Home of the Arizona Cardinals and the proud recipient of the 2018 Rocky Mountain Emmy Award for Overall Excellence.
Stay connected by downloading the 12 News app, available on Google Play and the Apple Store, and by signing up for our daily newsletter. Catch up on any stories you missed on the show on the 12 News Youtube channel. Read content curated for our Spanish-speaking audience on the Español page.