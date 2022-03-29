Phoenix man gets 15 years for bludgeoning victim to death

Jesse Don Moquino, 39, was sentenced last week after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

PHOENIX — A member of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community was sentenced last week to 15 years in prison for bludgeoning and stabbing a woman to death in 2019.

Jesse Don Moquino, 39, of Phoenix pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and was recently sentenced to a lengthy term in federal prison.

On Sept. 11, 2019, the defendant stabbed the victim with a sharp object before hitting her head with a blunt object, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Moquino will be placed on supervised probation for three years after he's released from prison.

Prison records show Moquino previously served a lengthy sentence in the Arizona Department of Corrections for an aggravated assault charge.

