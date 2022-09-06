Phoenix man killed victim because they 'would not leave his house,' police say

Jose Angel Estrada, 39, was detained by Phoenix police after he allegedly confessed to fatally shooting a man Monday night.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested a local man accused of fatally shooting someone outside his residence Monday night near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road.

Jose Estrada, 39, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after he allegedly confessed to killing a man who would not leave his property, court records show.

Estrada told Phoenix police the victim had been at his home for about two hours before the suspect asked the man to leave. The two proceeded to argue before Estrada allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim.

After the shooting, Estrada allegedly walked to a liquor store and called 911.

Estrada claimed the man was holding a knife, but a witness reported not seeing any weapons in the hands of the victim, public records show.

The victim's identity has not yet been disclosed.

Estrada was later booked into the Maricopa County jail.

