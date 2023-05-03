Phoenix man fatally stabbed near 48th and Washington streets

Phoenix police are actively looking for the suspect.

PHOENIX — Police are searching for a person accused of fatally stabbing a man near 48th and Washington streets.

According to early reports, Phoenix police officers were called to the area just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday where they found the man with a "critical injury."

First responders pronounced the man dead on the scene. He has not been identified at this time.

Police closed off the area, and are "actively looking" for the suspect.

This is a developing story and details are subject to change. Stay with 12News as we update this story with more information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.