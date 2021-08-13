Phoenix man arrested for fatal crash in Glendale

Authorities said a 44-year-old man was driving drunk on Aug. 12 before his car struck and killed two women in Glendale.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A Phoenix man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated before his car struck another vehicle and killed two of its passengers.

Bushiri Kibukila, 44, was arrested by the Glendale Police Department on Aug. 12 for his involvement in the fatal crash that claimed the lives of 72-year-old Sandra Kay Williams and 54-year-old Sharri Wood.

The two women were driving in a sedan along Camelback Road near 59th Avenue and attempted to turn onto a private roadway when they were hit by Kibukila's vehicle, officials said.

After the collision, Kibukila remained at the scene until help arrived, officials said.