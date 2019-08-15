PHOENIX — A 19-year-old Phoenix man was arrested this week after he admitted to officers that he allegedly had photos of child pornography, and reportedly admitted to coercing a 9-year-old girl to send him sexually explicit images of herself.

Christopher Treacy was arrested Tuesday on eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, but court documents said his activity involving images of child sexual exploitation were first flagged in 2018.

According to court documents, an electronic service provider reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in September 2018 that a user uploaded "numerous images" of child sexual exploration.

The user's IP address eventually led investigators to Treacy's Phoenix home, where a search warrant was executed on Tuesday.

Treacy allegedly told investigators that he has collected, traded and saved child pornography for sexual gratification since he first started viewing it at 10 years old. The victims were as young as 5.

RELATED: Banner Health employee accused of possessing 'hundreds' of videos, images of child pornography

RELATED: Litchfield Park man saved child pornography because he was 'curious,' court docs say

According to court documents, Treacy allegedly coerced a 9-year-old girl who he met online when he was 16 into sending him sexually explicit images of herself and admitted to trying to get other children who he met online to do so.

Treacy was ordered to post a $75,000 bond to be placed on electronic monitoring. He is set to appear in court next on Aug. 20.

RELATED: List of resources for people struggling with depression, suicide, bullying and more