Valley man arrested for allegedly murdering father

Manuel Ybarra, 37, was arrested Monday on suspicion of killing his father and shooting his father's friend.

PHOENIX — A Valley man has been arrested on suspicion of killing his father last week near 35th Avenue and Thomas Road, the Phoenix Police Department said.

Manuel Ybarra, 37, is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder after he allegedly shot his father and his father's friend.

Police said the father was found dead on Dec. 28 from multiple gunshot wounds on the floor of his bathroom.

The friend survived their injuries and identified Ybarra as the shooter to Phoenix police, court records show.

Ybarra denied shooting the two victims and claimed he was not at his father's home at the time of the shooting. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail on multiple felony charges.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.