21-year-old Phoenix man arrested after running from officers with drugs and guns, police say

PHOENIX — A 21-year-old Phoenix man was arrested after police say he ran from officers with drugs and guns in his possession last month.

On Feb. 2, after a short foot chase, officers from the Phoenix Police Department arrested Arthur William Dedrick.

Police said after attempting a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. near 63rd Avenue and Broadway Road, Dedrick drove off at a high rate of speed and eventually pulled into a Walmart parking lot where he fled on foot.

A probable cause statement says when officers tackled Dedrick, multiple bags of pills, believed to be fentanyl, fell out of his bag.

Officers also located several guns in his vehicle including an AK-47.

Police, using a search warrant, found additional drugs and guns at Dedrick's trailer home.

In total, police found approximately 67,000 fentanyl pills, $14,000 and five guns, the probable cause statement says.

He faces the following charges:

Narcotic drug possession for sale

Unlawful flight from a law enforcement vehicle

Hit and run

Drug paraphernalia/possession use

Money laundering

Possession/use of weapons

