PHOENIX - A 20-year-old man is facing charges of aggravated assault and sexual conduct with a minor after an 11-year-old girl who lived in his apartment complex became pregnant, court documents say.

On Nov. 2 last year, the victim was found with a hickey on her neck and her mother believed the girl was in a relationship with Carlos Cobo-Perez.

Later that month, the victim told investigators she was in a relationship with him and had told him she was 12. She told investigators they kissed and he gave her a hickey on her neck, court documents say.

Cobo-Perez admitted the same to police in a phone call and allegedly told police he knew the relationship was wrong, according to court docs. He told the detective he wouldn't continue the relationship and wouldn't have contact with the victim.

On May 17, the 11-year-old victim was taken to Phoenix Children's Hospital for a pregnancy test, which came back positive.

The victim admitted to investigators she had intercourse with Cobo-Perez about a month prior and he was the one who got her pregnant, according to court documents.

On a phone call with the victim's mother, Cobo-Perez admitted to having intercourse with the victim two times and not using protection.

Court docs also say Cobo-Perez admitted to police he had intercourse with the victim, knowing she was 11.

Cobo-Perez allegedly wrote a letter in Spanish to the victim in December saying he knows he could go to jail for having a relationship with her, but he did not care.

In the court documents, police say Cobo-Perez is in the United States illegally.