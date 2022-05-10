Phoenix man arrested after authorities seize guns, drugs and more than 175,000 fentanyl pills

According to officials, Marco Antonio Medina, 29, was charged with three counts of possession of controlled substances for distribution.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man has been arrested after authorities seized drugs and guns during a search of an apartment.

According to officials, Marco Antonio Medina, 29, was charged with three counts of possession of controlled substances for distribution and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. He was arrested on May 2.

The criminal complaint alleges Medina was seen participating in a drug transaction on May 2 in Phoenix. Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration reportedly determined that the car Medina was driving contained 1.4 kilograms of methamphetamine and approximately 16,000 pills that are suspected to contain fentanyl.

Medina was also reportedly in possession of a handgun and three other firearms were found in the vehicle, the complaint reads.

The discovery of several drugs was also reported in the complaint. Approximately 16.2 kilograms of suspected fentanyl pills, 3.4 kilograms of methamphetamine and nearly half a kilogram of heroin were allegedly recovered at Medina's apartment after a search by authorities.

At the time of his arrest, Medina was a convicted felon and had three outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.

The DEA is conducting the current investigation into this case with the help of the Goodyear Police Department.

