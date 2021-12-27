Phoenix man arrested after girlfriend is stabbed to death

Brayan Ortez Garcia, 27, has been arrested after his girlfriend was stabbed to death last week.

A Phoenix man is facing criminal charges for his alleged involvement in the death of his girlfriend. On Dec. 22, Airam Melo was found dead by Phoenix police at a residence near 45th Avenue and McDowell Road. The 33-year-old had sustained fatal stab wounds.

Phoenix police said Monday they have arrested the victim's boyfriend, 27-year-old Brayan Ortez Garcia, for being involved in Melo's death.

According to court documents, investigators found an order of protection filed by the victim against Garcia in her residence after she was killed.

The day after Melo was found dead, Phoenix police were dispatched to a local hospital where Garcia was being treated for lacerations on his hands.

The suspect told officers his girlfriend had tried to take a knife away from him, court records show. When asked if he killed Melo, the suspect said "perhaps he did," according to police.

The suspect was booked into the Maricopa County jail and Phoenix police said its investigation is ongoing.

