PHOENIX — A man was arrested in June after he was accused of illegally selling marijuana out of his convenience store in Glendale, police announced Thursday.

Bejar Sadiq Abdulaziz, 43, was arrested and booked into jail on numerous felony charges, including selling narcotic drugs, possessing dangerous drugs, conducting an illegal enterprise and money laundering.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis said in an email that Abdulaziz was arrested on June 10 after a warrant was served on a home near 75th Avenue and Broadway Road.

Investigators seized a loaded AK-47 rifle, a loaded handgun, cash and vehicles from this search warrant.

A second search warrant was served at Azad Market near 51st Avenue and Bethany Home Road in Glendale, where investigators seized a "number of pounds of Spice and numerous cannabis cartridges for electronic cigarettes."

Lewis said investigators first received information in 2017 that the Azad Market was involved in illegally purchasing food stamp cards. As a result, an investigation was launched into the market and its owner, Abdulaziz.

The investigation found that food stamp cards were traded for Spice, methamphetamine, cocaine and THC cartridges to use in electronic cigarettes.

According to court documents, undercover officers bought multiple marijuana cartridges inside the market between March and June of this year.

Lewis said the drug-related charges are being submitted to the Arizona Attorney General's office as part of a larger investigation.