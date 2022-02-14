Phoenix man allegedly lied about girlfriend's death

Victor Luna, 22, allegedly lied to police about how his girlfriend sustained a gunshot wound inside his car on Feb. 6.

PHOENIX — A Phoenix man is accused of attempting to cover up his own crimes by lying to police that an unknown assailant attacked him and killed his girlfriend.

Victor Luna, 22, was taken into custody Friday on suspicion of causing the death of his girlfriend on the night of Feb. 6.

Luna initially told police he and his girlfriend were in his car near Broadway Road and 67th Avenue when a stranger approached them and started bickering over a parking spot, public records show.

Luna claimed the man pointed a gun at him and the two struggled for control over the firearm. He told police the gun discharged inside his car during the skirmish.

The defendant said he then drove away and proceeded to call 911.

Luna's girlfriend was hit by the gunfire and was flown to a hospital. She later succumbed to her gunshot wound. The results of the victim's autopsy allegedly contradicted Luna's statements regarding how she died, public records show.

On Feb. 11, Luna allegedly admitted to killing his girlfriend and claimed his gun was pointed at her while he was "performing a safety check" on the firearm, according to court records. He was booked into the Maricopa County jail.

Up to Speed

Catch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.