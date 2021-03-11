Phoenix man accused of fatally stabbing coworker in the neck

A grand jury has recently indicted Socorro Jurado, 33, for allegedly killing a coworker he claimed was "bullying" him, court records show.

PEORIA, Ariz. — A Phoenix man has been indicted by a grand jury for allegedly stabbing and killing a coworker he thought was bullying him. Socorro A. Jurado, 33, has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly killed one of his colleagues at a construction business in Peoria.

According to a report written by Peoria police, Jurado allegedly admitted to investigators he planned to murder a coworker who had been taunting him.

The two men worked together at a construction business and Jurado said the victim and a group of other guys were allegedly "out to get him" and were "following" his wife around.

"I did this to protect my family," Jurado allegedly told police.

The day before the victim's death, Jurado said a group of coworkers laughed at him and he told police this was the "last straw."

On Nov. 24, the suspect arrived at work and told police he waited for the victim to walk by his work table before Jurado pulled out a knife and allegedly stabbed him.

The defendant allegedly stabbed him repeatedly in the neck and then cut his throat, according to the police report. Court records identify the victim as Sergio Vicada.

The suspect's father picked him up from work after the stabbing and drove him home. Jurado told police he was contemplating suicide before deciding to turn himself in to authorities.

The defendant allegedly told police he did not suffer from any mental health problems. Jurado was taken into custody and made his first court appearance on Dec. 2.

