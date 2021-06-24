Phoenix man accused of fatally shooting ex-wife's partner during an argument

Phoenix PD said the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument when the suspect shot the victim.

PHOENIX — A suspect has been detained after a fatal shooting near W. Glendale and N. 35th avenues Wednesday night, the Phoenix Police Department said.

About 9:50 p.m., Phoenix PD officers responded to a residence on W. Tuckey Lane in reference to a shooting where they found a 24-year-old man with gunshot injuries, the department said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Phoenix police said the victim and the suspect were involved in an argument when the suspect shot the victim.

The suspect was identified as 47-year-old Ngon Trung Truong. He was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives said the victim was in a relationship with the suspect's ex-wife.

