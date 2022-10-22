Police: Man shot while on the Phoenix light rail train

Phoenix Police says that the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police also say they've found a suspect.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man was hospitalized after being shot while on the Valley Metro Light Rail in downtown Phoenix, police said.

According to reports, officers responded to the light rail train station near 1st Avenue and West Van Buren Street for reports of shots being fired in the area.

Officers arrived to find that a man had been shot, and took him to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

>> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

Police were able to gather information on a possible suspect and detained a man who fit the description nearby.

Authorities haven't identified the suspect or the victim at this time.

The investigation is still underway, and a police spokesman said that the light rail schedule will be affected by the investigations.

You can find a list of delays and reroutes on the Valley Metro website.

No other injuries were reported in connection with the shooting, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News as we continue to update this article with new information.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed