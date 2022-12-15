Phoenix PD investigating teenager's death at apartment complex

The boy was found Wednesday morning with a fatal gunshot wound at a complex near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane.

PHOENIX — A teenage boy is dead and a woman is in critical condition following a shooting reported Wednesday morning in Phoenix.

The teenager was found by Phoenix police officers at an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane suffering from a gunshot wound. He did not survive his injuries.

First responders additionally found a woman who had been shot and transported her to the hospital. She's currently in critical condition, police said.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The teenager's identity has not been disclosed and police have not said whether they're looking for a suspect.

